Apartments sold and rented

11 Feb, 2018 16:37
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Holon, Ness Ziona, Netanya and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 67-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on King George street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 190-sq.m., seven-room ground floor garden apartment with a 144-sq.m. garden, with an elevator and parking on Lloyd George St. was sold for NIS 8 million (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Holon:A 68-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahermon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 62-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hasdai St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Heinz Cohen St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE-MAX - Evenav). A 85-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Dov Hoz St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 120-sq.m. penthouse in need of renovation with a 70-sq.m. roof balcony on prof. Moshe Shor St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Heller Williams).

Herzliya: A 150-sq.m., five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 250-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and parking on Dalia Rabikovich St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.42 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden and parking on Alharizi St. in the Nahlat Ada neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.72 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 102-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haim Landau St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 820,000. A 72-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Rigelbloom St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 842,000. A 86-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Moshe St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A partly renovated 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Sanhedrin St. in the Bavly neighborhood was leased for NIS 7,300 per month.
Ness Ziona: a 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bialik St. in the city center was leased for 4,300 per month (RE-MAX - Empire).
Netanya: A 130-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlomo Hamelek st. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
