Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 92-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.81 million (RE-MAX - Focus). A 61-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on KKL Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 102-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hama'avak St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 126-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Shimon Ben Tzvi St. was sold for NIS 3.32 million. A 154-sq.m., five-room, third floor penthouse with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hama'ayan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.15 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on hagilboa St. was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Herzliya: A 120-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Malkhei Yisrael St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Kibosh Ha'avoda St. in the Neve Oved neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.03 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba:A 125-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Anna Frank St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 129-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Meir Ariel St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 187-sq.m., seven-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, 5-sq.m. storage room, and elevator on Joe Amar St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A renovated 180-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on a 300-sq.m. lot with a 120-sq.m. garden on Azar St.in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 135-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, three service rooms and underground parking on Hacarmel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.14 million (RE-Max - ONE).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 82-sq.m., 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Ness Ziona: A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with two 45-sq.m. balconies, an elevator and parking on Yosef Feldman St. in the Malibu neighborhood in the west of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Empire).

Netanya: A 84-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Smilansky St. was leased for NIS 3,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 18, 2018

