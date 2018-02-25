Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 109-sq.m. 3.5-room, 13th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces in the YOO tower in Nissim Aloni St. was sold for NIS 4.4 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 64-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ma'apilei Egoz St. in the Neve Chen neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 58-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dizengoff St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Holon:A 95-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hahartzit St. in the Chet 300 neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million (Keller-Williams).

Ramat Hasharon: A 100-sq.m. four-room, tenth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hativat Alexandroni St. in the Morasha neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room house on a 350-sq.m. lot on two floors with parking on Sheshet Yamim St. in the Rassco neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.25 million (RE-MAX - One).

Ra'anana: A 269-sq.m. five-room house on a 4000-sq.m. lot with a 200-sq.m. garden, on three floors on Haofek St. in the western part of the city was sold for NIS 5.35 million. A 167-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Hayovel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.12 million (RE-MAX - One).

Ashdod: A 132-sq.m. 4.5-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Shevet St. in the Yud Bet quarter was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Kibbutz Galuyot St. in the Bet quarter was sold for NIS 850,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 80-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with shared parking on Elazar Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 430,000. A 50-sq.m. two-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Chen St. in the city center was sold for NIS 260,000. A 270-sq.m., seven-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot with parking and including a separate unit on Yasur St. in the Maof neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.46 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 111-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, 8-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Tzuriya St. was leased for NIS 5,000 shekel per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment after Tama 38 earthquake retrofit, with a 10-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yaakov After St. in the Lamed plan in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018