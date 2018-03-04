Apartments sold and rented

search
4 Mar, 2018 14:23
Ori Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Safed, Beersheva, Sderot and Dimona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 75-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation on Hamishne St. in Bavli in the Old North was sold for NIS 3.1 million (French Property).

Herzliya: A 120-sq.m. four-room house in a 450-sq.m. lot with parking on Ruchama St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 3.04 million. A 75-sq.m., three room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sokolov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north
Safed:A 65-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment needing renovation on Lochamei Hagettaot St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 625,000. A 45-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation on Lochamei Hagettaot St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 435,000 (Menta Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 116-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Meir Grossman St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 103-sq.m., four-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yitzhak Ben Zvi St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 50-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yosef Ben Matitiyahu St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 785,000. A 107-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Amos Yarkoni St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 98-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishul Motze St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, first-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yitzhak Rager St. was sold for NIS 950,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).
Sderot:A 122-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herzog St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 837,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Shalom Shabazi St. was sold for NIS 550,000. A 120-sq.m., five-room house with a 160-sq.m. garden with parking on Ha'arazim St. in the Neot Dekel neighborhood was sold for NIS 890,000. A 150-sq.m., seven-room house with a 15-sq.m. balcony on Mishol Hagefen St. in the Hofit neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 850,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 305-sq.m. seven-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator on Diskin St. in the Rehavia neighborhood was leased for NIS 17,387 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Dimona:A 60-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Merhavim St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was leased for NIS 1,500 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

