Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 3-sq.m. balcony, with no elevator and no parking on Lunz St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.95 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 68-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Givatayim: A 99-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator, and shared parking on Kiryat Yosef St. in the Borochov neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.85 million.

Bat Yam: A 75-sq.m. 3.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Sharet St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 70-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Daniel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A renovated 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with share parking on Rabbi Binyamin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 110-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Balfour St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.42 million (RE-MAX - Evenav); A 102-sq.m., 3.5-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hanevi'im St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.11 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 100-sq.m., three-room, 14th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hacarmel St. in the Ahuzat Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 217-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Masada St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 133-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yavne St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 149 sq.m. semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Peleg St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 940,000. A 150-sq.m. , four-room house on a 600-sq.m. lot with a separate unit on Saifan St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.05 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 150-sq.m., five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, elevator and two parking spaces on Elza St. in the Nayot neighborhood was leased for NIS 8,500 per month. A 40-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Itamar Ben Avi St. was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 131-sq.m., five-room house on a 1,000-sq.m. lot on Mivtza Lot St. in the Hatzavim neighborhood in the east of the city was leased for NIS 2,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

