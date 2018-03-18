Apartments sold and rented

search
18 Mar, 2018 15:07
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, and Lod.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 83-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking in Hess St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.12 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Rishon Lezion: A 82-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Amzaleg St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE-MAX - Team). A 172-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor penthouse with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hershkovitz St. in the Nahlat Yehuda neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 97-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ibn Gbriol St. in the Neve Shikma neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 74-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yochanan Hasandler St. in the Kidmat Rishon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment on Ein hakore St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.66 million (Keller Williams).

Rehovot: A 140-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Gluskin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Dr. Moskovich St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2 million (RE-MAX - Empire). A 128-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 152-sq.m., five-room, 17th floor apartment with a 86-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Prof. Efraim Katzir St. was sold for NIS 3.33 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Lod: A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Rabbi Akiva St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 62-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. in the city center was sold for NIS 660,000. A 47-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. in the city center was sold for NIS 630,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hayalon St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.14 million (Keller-Williams).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 67-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shulamit St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,200 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Rehovot: A 140-sq.m., 5.5-room, semi-detached house on a 550-sq.m. lot on Nahman Sirkin St. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 6,250 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

