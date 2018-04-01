Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 128-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, and two parking spaces on Hameitar St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A renovated 126-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment after a TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit on Elezer Yaffe St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A renovated 170-sq.m., five-room duplex with a balcony, storage room, and two parking spaces on Hasachlav St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 240-sq.m., seven-room house on a 267-sq.m. lot on Hahil St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.9 million (RE-MAX - One).

Lod: A renovated 120-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator on Rabbi Akiva St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.215 million (Keller-Williams).

Kfar Yona: A 160-sq.m. six-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with two parking places on Nahal Besor St. in the west of the town was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 138-sq.m., five-room fourth floor duplex with two balconies totaling 52-sq.m., an elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. in the town center was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 135-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ehud Manor St. in the new neighborhood in the north of the town was sold for NIS 1.68 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 84-sq.m. four-room third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sokolov St. in the Aleph neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 750,000. A 125-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Seren Dov St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 147-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Kahiri St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A renovated 114-sq.m., five-room house with a 140-sq.m. garden with parking on Rafael Klachkin St. in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Keller-Williams).

Eilat: A 160-sq.m., five-room house with a storage room, 100-sq.m. garden and parking on Hatamarim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Ein Gedi St. in Rova 8 in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Keller-Williams).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 135-sq.m. three-room, tenth floor apartment with a swimming pool, elevator and parking on Nitza Boulevard in the west of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 72-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hama'apil St. in the city center was leased for NIS 1,600 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 1, 2018

