Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan:A 60-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yakhin Street in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 113-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor penthouse with a 98-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 106-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Krenitzki Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 142-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor with an elevator and parking on Anna Frank St. in the Haruzim neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 100-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Tzfat St. in the Ganei Hadar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony and elevator but no parking on Gadna St. in the Ahdut neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 100-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on HaRav Kuk St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh St. in the Em Hamoshavot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.88 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin:A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Gefen Street in the city center was sold for NIS 617,000. A 70-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Osha St. was sold for NIS 640,000. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Savion St. was sold for NIS 630,000. A 140-sq.m., five-room, third floor duplex apartment with parking but no elevator on Moshe Goshen Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.05 million (RE-MAX - Family).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 85-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Da Rossi St. in Ramat Beit Hakerem was leased for NIS 5,900 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking in the Blue Project on Yontzman Street near the Glilot Junction was leased for NIS 9,500 per month (Nadlanchik). A 97-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shtulim St. in the south of the city was leased for NIS 6,000 (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 8, 2018

