Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 70-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Keren Hayesod St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on HaCarmel St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.29 million. A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Klausner St. in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A partly renovated 80-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Harav Herzog St. in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.17 million. A 75-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sheshet Hayamim St. in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Keller-Williams).

Kfar Yona: A 250-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on a 260-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces of Haemek St. in Neve Nitzanim was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Ha'arava St. in the west of the town was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 57-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Kook St. in the north of the town was sold for NIS 760,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 170-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment with a storage room, two elevators, and two parking spaces on Hatzionet St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 89-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Exodus St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 96-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on King Yehosofat St. in the Yud Gimmlel neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.32 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 106-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky Boulevard was sold for NIS 950,000. A 83-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hashalom St. in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 680,000. A 64-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zeev Tiomkin St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 860,000. A 130-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nachum Sneh St. in the Ramot Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million (RE-MAX - Place). A renovated 114-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 140-sq.m. garden, elevator and garden on Rafael Klachkin St. in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Keller-Williams).

