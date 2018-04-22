search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
22 Apr, 2018 12:12
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Modi'in, Netanya, Lod and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 52-sq.m. two-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 25-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Kovshei Katamon St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 152-sq.m., six-room apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden but no parking on Pinchas Rosen St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv:A 85-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Struck St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.2 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 107-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor penthouse with a 113-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Givatayim: A 65-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Schenkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 102-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sirkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.66 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Lod: A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'ayalon St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 630,000. A 67-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nechustan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 850,000 (Keller-Williams).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 67-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no eelevator and no parking on Gilboa St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 657,000. A 135-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mivtza Ovda St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Modi'in: A 115-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, parking but no elevator on Hativat Givati St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).
Netanya: A 128-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a $13-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Balfour St. in the Pardes Hagadud neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018