Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 52-sq.m. two-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 25-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Kovshei Katamon St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 152-sq.m., six-room apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden but no parking on Pinchas Rosen St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv:A 85-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Struck St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.2 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 107-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor penthouse with a 113-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Givatayim: A 65-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Schenkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 102-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sirkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.66 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Lod: A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'ayalon St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 630,000. A 67-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nechustan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 850,000 (Keller-Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 67-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no eelevator and no parking on Gilboa St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 657,000. A 135-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mivtza Ovda St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 115-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, parking but no elevator on Hativat Givati St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 128-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a $13-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Balfour St. in the Pardes Hagadud neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2018

