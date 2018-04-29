search
Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
29 Apr, 2018 12:47
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Modi'in, Rehovot, Holon and Bnei Brak.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Holon: A 60-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden and security room on Habanim St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A renovated 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Yosef Baratz St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A renovated 150-sq.m., five-room house on a 270-sq.m. lot on Gensin St. in the Vatikim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.32 million (Keller-Williams). A 90-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ussishkin St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE-MAX - Evanav).

Bnei Brak: A 100-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Koblensky St. in the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Abarbanel St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - Spirit).

Rehovot: A 117-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hanasi Harishon St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 135-sq.m., 5.5-room semi-detached house on a 370-sq.m. lot with a storage room and parking on Meginei Hagalil St. in the Kiryat David neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).,

Modi'in: A 168-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex garden apartment with a 150-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and parking on Emek Haela St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 110-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Evenei Hahoshen St. in the Evenei Chen neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Ayalon St. in the Perachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 187-sq.m., six-room, first floor apartment with a 56-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Yigael Yadin St. in the Meginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.89 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Shochrei Hahomos St. in the Perachim neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Rehovot: A 75-sq.m., three-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaakov St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hartzit St. in the Perachim neighborhood was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

