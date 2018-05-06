Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 145-sq.m. six-room garden apartment with a 190-sq.m. garden and two parking spaces on Yaakov Hazan St. in the Revivim neighborhood in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.24 million (Ackerman Real Estate).

Rishon Lezion: A 68-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Natan Brinitzky St. in the Remez neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haturmus St. in the Kiryat Rishon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.33 million (Keller Williams).

Lod: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haayalon St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hahashamonaim St. was sold for NIS 630,000. A 67-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nechustan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 850,000. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Balfour Street in Ramat Eshkol in the north of the city was sold for NIS 665,000 Keller Williams). A 78-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Admonit St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1 million. A 64-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator on Nirim St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 880,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 100-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Hanahal St. was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 91-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking on Yerushalayim St. was sold for NIS 750,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hanbel St. in the Hadera Hatzira neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 180-sq.m. four-room house with parking on Golda Meir St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Adnei Paz St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herbert Samuel St. was sold for NIS 1.11 (RE-MAX-Miktzoanim)

Beersheva and the south

Eilat: A 48-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator, parking and private berth for yacht on Pistani St. in the hotels neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 145-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 54-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Michael Bat Shaul St. in the 9th Quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

