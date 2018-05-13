search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
13 May, 2018 15:15
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of the latest real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Harish and Bat Yam.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 65-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Abba Hillel St. was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 60-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yachin St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 52-sq.m. 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Simcha St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (RE-MAX - 100%). A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatzor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.57 million (RE-MAX - Spirit).

Bat Yam: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabbi Binyamin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million (RE-MAX - Evanav). A renovated 62-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Hanevi'im St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Shaul Hadai St. in the Ramat Yosef neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million (Keller Williams).

Herzliya: A 127-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Shimoni St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.48 million. A 118-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, with an elevator and parking on Hannah Robina St. was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.55 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 60-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Even Shaprut St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 110-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avtallion St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Harish: A 120-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haoren St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tamar St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million (RE-MAX - Mikzoanim).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem:A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaakov Berman St. in Gilo was leased for NIS 3,850 per month (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking and use of a fitness room and swimming pool in the building on Antokolosky St. in the Old North was leased for NIS 14,500 per month (Mangal Real Estate Agency).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018