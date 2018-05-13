Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 65-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Abba Hillel St. was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 60-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yachin St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 52-sq.m. 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Simcha St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (RE-MAX - 100%). A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatzor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.57 million (RE-MAX - Spirit).

Bat Yam: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabbi Binyamin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million (RE-MAX - Evanav). A renovated 62-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Hanevi'im St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Shaul Hadai St. in the Ramat Yosef neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million (Keller Williams).

Herzliya: A 127-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Shimoni St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.48 million. A 118-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, with an elevator and parking on Hannah Robina St. was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.55 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 60-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Even Shaprut St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 110-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avtallion St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Harish: A 120-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haoren St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tamar St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million (RE-MAX - Mikzoanim).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaakov Berman St. in Gilo was leased for NIS 3,850 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking and use of a fitness room and swimming pool in the building on Antokolosky St. in the Old North was leased for NIS 14,500 per month (Mangal Real Estate Agency).

