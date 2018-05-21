Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 110-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a security room, elevator and two parking places on Shvil Hazahav St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and share parking on Hayovel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.86 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, and two parking places on David Elazar St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 280-sq.m., seven-room house with a basement on a 250-sq.m. lot and 60-sq.m. garden on Hakeren St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 146-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with three parking spaces on Rivka Gover St. in the Lev Hapark neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.58 million. A 140-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor penthouse with a 60-sq.m. balcony, storage room and security room on Bar Ilan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 260-sq.m., seven-room house on a 350-sq.m. lot on Etzion St. in the western part of the city was sold for NIS 4.6 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Lod: A 110-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Henrietta Szold St. was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A renovated 110-sq.m., four-room apartment on Lod Hayaroka St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.34 million (Keller Williams).

Haifa and the north

Hatzor Haglilit: A renovated 72-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Menachem Begin St. in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 467,000.

Beersheva and the south

Arad:A 90-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on raanan St. in the Neurim neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 550,000. A 62-sq.m., three-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Yuval St. in the Gavim neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 570,000. A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Elazar Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 430,000. A 170-sq.m. seven-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Selait St. in the north of the city was sold for 985,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. 5.5-room, third floor partly furnished and partly renovated apartment on Harav Aharonson St. in the southwest of the city was leased for NIS 8,000 per month. A 85-sq.m., four-room, second floor renovated, partly furnished apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony on Gotlieb St. in the city center was leased for NIS 8,700 per month (Home Place).

