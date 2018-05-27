Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 91-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Aminadav St. in the Bitzaron neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.32 million. A renovated 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Dubnov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Paamonit St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A renovated 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Nordau Boulevard in the Old North was sold for NIS 3.6 million (Home Place). A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Emile Zola St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.2 million (RE-MAX - Spirit). A 68-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Hess St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.8 million (French Real Estate).

Bat Yam:A 52-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatabor St. in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 52-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatabor St. was sold for NIS 1.06 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room second floor apartment with an elevator on Hashikma St. in the Shikma neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony two elevators and underground parking on Anna Frank St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.89 million (Keller Williams). A 50-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yerushalayim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 910,000 (RE-Max Evenav).

Herzliya: A 109-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Uriel Ofek St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and parking on Emma Taub St. in the Maonot Hapoalim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Lea Goldberg St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 55-sq.m. three-room, first floor unfurnished apartment with parking on Hashomer St. in the city center was leased for NIS 5,000 per month. A 60-sq.m., two-room fourth floor unfurnished apartment with a 35-sq.m. balcony on Gordon St. in the city center was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Home Place).

Ramat Gan: A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Lan St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Spirit).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018