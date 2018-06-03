Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 55-sq.m. 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yerushalayim Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Natan St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinchas Rotenberg St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 65-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Haroeh St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haim Landau St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 52-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Simcha St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.78 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Rishon Lezion: A 97-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hahalmonit St. in the Kiryat Rishon neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 40-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hateena St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 112-sq.m., four-room, tenth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hashayetet St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 175-sq.m. five-room house with 200-sq.m. gardens, storage room and covered parking on Netz Hahalav St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 155-sq.m., 5.5-room, semi-detached house with 90-sq.m. gardens on Nahal Miron St. in the Hanachalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.29 million. A 127-sq.m., four-room garden apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony and 40-sq.m. garden on Tamuz St. in the Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.18 million (Schumacher Real Estate).

Hadera: A renovated 119-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rambam St. in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Keller Williams).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 50-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yehuda Hanasi St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,800 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Ness Ziona: A 102-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hashirion St. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 5,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon)

Modi'in: A 130-sq.m., five-room penthouse with a 100-sq.m. balcony on Heshvan St. in the Hakramim neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 6,400 per month (Schumacher Real Estate).

