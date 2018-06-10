Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 140-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with a 31-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rivka Gover St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, with an elevator and parking on Ha'aliyah Hashnia St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 156-sq.m. six room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 66-sq.m. roof balcony, an elevator and parking on Aryeh Leib Yaffe St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.72 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 60-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with a storage room on David Remez St. in the Aliya neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator on Shlomo Hamelekh St. in the Yoseftal neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.125 million (RE-MAX ONE).

Lod: A 64-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Nirim St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 880,000. A 78-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yarmouk St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Safed:A 130-sq.m., five-room house with a 60-sq.m. separate unit on a 680-sq.m. lot on Yaakov Hofrat St. in the Hagdud Hashlishi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 65-sq.m. three-room apartment on Elazar Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 360,000. A 76-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Rahavat Safed St. in the city center was sold for NIS 790,000. A 74-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator on Mivtza Kadem St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 600,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 54-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Hamelekh St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 590,000. A 54-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hannah Senesh St. in the Gimmel neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 525,000. A 65-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bronfeld St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 660,000. A 105-sq.m., 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Moshe Stoy St. in the neve Zeev neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 885,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 89-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 8-sq.m. balcony, parking and no elevator on Jabotinsky St. in Talbieh was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 100-sq.m. four-room apartment with a 12-meter balcony on Hasida St. in the Hatziporim neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,200 per month (Schumacher Real Estate).

