Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevasseret Zion: A 150-sq.m. seven-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with a 7-sq.m. balcony including two rooms in a separate unit on Hatzav Street in the Tet neighborhood in the east of Mevasseret Zion was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan:A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Donash St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.96 million (RE-MAX - Focus). A 55-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jerusalem Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million.

Holon: A renovated 93-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with shared parking on Hagdud Haivri St. in the Agrobank neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 80-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with covered parking but no elevator on Hagra St. in the Neve Rachel neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Keller Williams).

Bat Yam: A 70-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut St. was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A renovated 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hapoel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million (Keller Williams).

Kfar Saba: A 116-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kinneret St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 118-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, security room, storage room, and parking on Moshe Dayan St. in the Tozeret Hadar neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.73 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Ashdod: A 142-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Iyar St. in the Yud Bet quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 106-sq.m., 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzionut St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 142-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Mango St. in the Tet Zayin neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 184-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hatzionut St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 7,200 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Netanya: A 160-sq.m. five-room, sixth and seventh floor duplex apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hagila St. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 7,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

