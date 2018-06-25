search
Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
25 Jun, 2018 14:33
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Holon, Netanya, Ashdod and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 115-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Bracha St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.5 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 65-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Harav Halnkva St. in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 75-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Negba St. in the Yad eliyahu neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.71 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 75-sq.m., three room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabbi Hananya St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 3.18 million (RE-MAX - Market).

Holon: A 120-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ussishkin St. in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million.

Ashdod: A 141-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzionut St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 134-sq.m., four-room, 18th-floor mini-penthouse with a 36-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Exodus St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Dov gaponov St. in the Heh quarter was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 96-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 965,000. A 105-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gidon Hauser St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sokolov St. in the Aleph neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 880,000. A 121-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Max Isidore Bodenheimer St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 83-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.17 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinchas St. in the Old North was leased for NIS 10,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Netanya: A 73-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jabotinsky St. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 3,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
