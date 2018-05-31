Apax Israel buys 50% of prefabrication co Ramet Trom

Zehavit Cohen, managing partner and Office Head of Apax Partners Israel Ltd., has closed a deal with a touch of nostalgia about it. Apax Partners Israel's AMI Opportunities L.P., a buyout fund for middle market companies either based in Israel or connected to it, has bought 50% of prefabricated construction company Ramet Trom, which was a subsidiary of developer and contractor Ramet. It turns out that Cohen's father, Shlomo Shohat, worked at Ramet in the distant past.

In an interview with "Globes" in 2006, Cohen said of herself that she was, "a nostalgic person, a family woman and a career woman, very loyal, perfectionist, and aware of my faults."

Of her childhood in Petah Tikva, Cohen said, "My father worked at Ramet, my mother was a housewife, the most charming couple in the world. I learned from them what real love is, between them and for their four children."

As far as Ramet is concerned, a great deal of water has flowed under the bridge since that interview. In March 2008, construction company Afridar Ltd. almost bought 51% in the company from Aliza Jaffa and Miriam Doron, after Ramet encountered financial difficulties. The deal was never completed, however, and the sides parted amid an exchange of accusations.

In early 2010, Ramet was acquired by El-Har Engineering and Construction Ltd., a subsidiary of Kardan Real Estate Enterprise and Development Ltd., for NIS 10.3 million. Ramet was under protection from its creditors to which it owed NIS 209 million. Ramet subsidiary Ramet Trom was sold at that time to Yoseph Moris & Sons for NIS 11.1 million.

