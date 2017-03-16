search
Apax Partners in talks to buy Max Stock discount chain

Zehavit Cohen picture: Tamar Mitzpi
16 Mar, 2017 17:05
Shany Moses

The Max Stock chain has 41 outlets in Israel, with over 10,000 items in each store.

Apax Partners, managed by Zehavit Cohen, is in advanced negotiations to buy the Max Stock retail chain at a value of NIS 250-300 million. The chain's sales turnover is estimated at NIS 360 million.

The Max Stock chain has 41 outlets in Israel, with over 10,000 different items in each store. Among other things, the chain sells low-priced furniture, back-to-school accessories, disposable cutlery, clothing, and textiles.

Founded by Uri Max, Max Stock has a strategy and management structure similar to those of discount food chains.

It was reported a year ago that Apax was in advanced negotiations to acquire fashion chain Renuar, but no agreement was reached. Several years ago, the fund also negotiated with the Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) fashion group. These negotiations were also ultimately unsuccessful.

Apax sold its investment in Tnuva Food Industries Ltd. to Chinese corporation Bright Food at a company value of NIS 8.6 billion.

