Apax eyes NIS 3.7b flotation for Psagot

Zehavit Cohen photo: Jonathan Bloom
3 Apr, 2017 9:47
The valuation is nearly NIS 1 billion more than Apax Partners paid for investment house Psagot in 2010.

Seven years after buying investment house Psagot from the York Fund, Apax Partners Israel, under Zehavit Cohen, seeks to realize its investment. According to market sources, Apax Partners has begun preparing a prospectus for floating Psagot, probably next year, at a valuation of some NIS 3.7 billion.

This valuation is nearly NIS 1 billion higher than the amount Apax Partners paid in 2010 for 100% of Psagot, the largest investment house in Israel.

Apax Partners is at the same time looking at alternative ways of selling Psagot.

Part of the background to any attempt to sell Psagot is the difficulties that have arisen in the sale of investment house Meitav Dash to private equity firm XIO, both within XIO and because of doubts concerning state approval for the sale.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

