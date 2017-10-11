App controlled paper plane co Powerup Dart raises $1.2m

Israeli smart paper plane company Powerup Dart has raised over $1.2 million on crowdfunding site Kickstarter. Founded by CEO Shai Gotein, the company has developed a paper airplane controlled by a smartphone app capable of undertaking a wide range of aerobatic tricks including loops, flicks and barrel-rolls.

The company gave itself a very modest target of $25,000 and by today, with a week remaining in the campaign, it had raised $1.234 million. It has been one of the most successful campaigns ever on Kickstarter. For $29 plus shipping ($5 in the US and $8 everywhere else in the world), Powerup Dart guarantees delivery by Christmas. The item will retail in stores for $45.

Users need only fold the small paper plane, attach the DART module and then connect it to their phone.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 11, 2017

