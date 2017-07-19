Israel's AppDate takes Tinder one step further

AppDate is an innovative Israeli dating app that enables users to add a short nine-second selfie-video stating the person's name, age, and city of residence to their personal profile. Users of the app can thus obtain an immediate impression of the candidate's real current appearance, voice, speaking tone, accent, surroundings, clothing, and many other particulars. They can do this by checking a person's profile in the app before making contact and spending a great deal of time in calls and dates with inappropriate people.

The app recently began a pilot in Israel. AppDate's founders say, "Within two months, thousands of users registered, and are frequently returning to the app. More and more users are adding a video as an integral part of their profile. The app is already generating higher quality contacts with a much higher rate of suitability for users who added a video. We hope, and it appears, that AppDate is on the way to becoming the next big thing in the world of dating."

The app operates in the premium model, meaning that the app is free of charge, while some of the features require payment. For the sake of comparison, the Tinder dating app, which was used as a model, recently reported exceeding 50 million downloads, with nearly two million paying users in a quarter and a market value of over $1.5 billion.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2017

