Application visual management co Applitools raises $31m

Israeli application visual management company Applitools today announced that it has raised $31 million in Series C funding led by OpenView and with participation from its existing investors Sierra Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, iAngels, and La Maison.

RELATED ARTICLES Automated visual software testing co Applitools raises $8m

Applitools will use this investment to fuel market expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered visual testing and monitoring solution by scaling its R&D, operations, and sales. With tens of thousands of users across more than 300 companies, Applitools Eyes recently crossed a total of 100 million visual comparisons and one billion component level validations. Since it was founded in 2013, Applitools has raised more than $46 million.

Applitools was founded by CEO Gil Sever, CTO Adam Carmi and COO Moshe Milman. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's development center is in Tel Aviv. The company has 50 employees.

Sever said, “Our mission is to help customers automate all visual aspects of application delivery, and address the growing importance of providing exceptional digital experiences across any device, browser, operating system, and language. We are excited to partner with OpenView to scale our enterprise-grade platform to support digital transformation with the velocity and quality that businesses demand.”

Applitools has developed the first and only visual AI engine that mimics the human eye and brain in a reliable and scalable fashion. Applitools Eyes, the company’s Automated Visual AI Testing and Monitoring Platform, leverages the largest data set of UI validations in the world and achieves 99.999% accuracy - less than 10 false detections in a million comparisons. The company’s AI engine continues to evolve through machine learning by analyzing millions of new images on a daily basis.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018