Apps creation co AppsVillage raises $1m

Israeli apps creation platform AppsVillage has raised $1 million in a seed financing round. The company was founded last year by CEO Max Bluvband, Shahar Hajdu and Nadav Daniel.

AppsVillage is a mobile App creation platform that enables small, medium and large businesses to create engaging professional Apps in a snap. The company is expanding its platform to US-based businesses and hiring new employees.

Using AppsVillage, businesses can now effortlessly transform their Facebook pages into powerful and engaging Apps in seconds, with AppsVillage handling all the back end development both for Android and iPhone mobile devices.

Just as businesses need to have a website and Facebook page, it’s also essential today to have an App. Many business owners find that creating an App is an extensive, complex, and expensive process, taking weeks or months to complete and costing thousands of dollars. AppsVillage alleviates those concerns by allowing businesses to easily create powerful Apps in seconds, while maintaining the branding and messaging they’ve built on social media with their customer base.

Apps built on the AppsVillage website include powerful features such as push notifications, in-app purchases, coupons, appointment setting, cashback, FB ads and live chat to allow businesses to interact with their customers on a more engaged social level that will increase loyalty and revenues.

Bluvband said, “Business owners are experts in their own industries but they might not have the technological expertise to code and build apps. By going to our website, every business can easily turn its Facebook page into a powerful App within fifteen seconds. We want to level the playing field and help businesses of any size create an amazing App within three simple steps.”

AppsVillage jumpstarts a business’ App with all the necessary information and content from the business’ Facebook page, so each App has all the right branding and content already built-in. Business owners can easily manage their App without extensive coding, software, technical knowledge, or having to hire consultants and designers.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017