Ari Haro to give evidence against Netanyahu in Case 4000

Ari Haro, a state's witness in Case 1000 (gifts) and Case 2000 ("Yedioth Ahronoth") is likely to also give evidence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Case 4000 (Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) and Walla!) about relations between Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, sources inform "Globes." Haro learned about these relations when he was in charge of staff at the Prime Minister's Office. Sources also inform "Globes" that Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office are considering summoning Haro to give more evidence.

Already, in early August 2017, after Haro signed a state's witness agreement in Case 1000 and Case 2000, before the investigation of Elovitch and Netanyahu in Case 4000 began, "Globes" reported that a close associate of Haro said, "If Haro starts talking about Elovitch, he is likely to get Elovitch, suspected of fraud in the Bezeq affair, in even worse trouble."

The same source added, "Haro knows the close relationship between Netanyahu and Elovitch very well, and knows many things that others do not know. Everyone is talking about Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber and Elovitch, but Elovitch should really be alarmed about Haro."

Elovitch denied this at the time. His lawyers, Advocates Jack Chen and Michal Ozer-Rosen, stated, "This is absolute nonsense. Elovitch does not even know Ari Haro, and never spoke with him." The prime minister's spokesperson declined to respond.

Haro, 45, was appointed head of the Prime Minister's Office staff in March 2014 in place of Gil Sheffer. Haro was later promoted to acting manager of the Prime Minister's Office until March 2015, when he left. He was also close to the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu.

In July 2016, Haro was questioned on suspicion of a conflict of interest when employed in a public position. The main suspicion he was questioned about was that he continued to own a company, benefit from its profits, and promote its interests after he became head of staff in the Prime Minister's Office, despite having signed a statement that he was selling it when he took the job. The police also recommended indicting Haro for bribery, aggravated fraud, and money laundering.

In August 2017, however, Haro, represented by Advocate Roy Blecher, signed a state's witness agrement in Cases 1000 and 2000, under which he was convicted of breach of trust, and it was agreed that he would be sentenced to six months of public service and a NIS 700,000 fine. Haro later gave the authorities all the information he possessed about Case 1000, in which the main suspicion is that Netanyahu received "gifts" and favors from businessperson Arnon Milchan in exchange for promoting Milchan's affairs in Israel.

Will Netanyahu be questioned in two cases?

Haro also provided information about Case 2000, which involves relations between Netanyahu and "Yedioth Ahronoth" publisher Arnon Mozes. Haro also recorded some of the conversations between Netanyahu and Mozes before the most recent Knesset elections.

10 days ago, the police recommended indicting Netanyahu on suspicion of bribery in these two cases. The police are also recommending the indictment of Milchan and Mozes on suspicion of giving a bribe. All three suspects are denying the accusations, and are pinning their hopes on the State Attorney's Office, which is currently discussing the evidence collected by the police before making a decision on these two cases.

As the same time, arrangements between the police, the State Attorney's Office, and the Prime Minister's Office have been completed for the questioning of Netanyahu in Case 4000. It was agreed that questioning would take place this week. Netanyahu is slated to be questioned under caution about suspicions that he took a bribe from Elovitch. The case is the third in which Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, after Cases 1000 and 2000.

Netanyahu is suspected of promoting a series of measures benefiting Elovitch and Bezeq, in which Elovitch is the controlling shareholder, among other things in exchange for favorable coverage by the Walla! new website, which is controlled by Elovitch.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to give evidence to the police about Case 3000, the submarines case. Sources familiar with the Netanyahu investigations told "Globes" today that there is no technical problem about questioning Netanyahu about two cases on the same day, because the police national economic crime unit is investigating both of them.

While Netanyahu is not classified as a suspect in the submarines affair, it is important to note that this is likely to change even during the questioning. Police investigators are authorized to turn an "ordinary" questioning into a "questioning under caution" if they find it proper to do so, and believe that it is necessary to warn the person being interrogated that what he says could incriminate him.

Haro's lawyer said, "No response."

It has been learned that El Kamir, suspected of involvement in the Gerstl affair, will be brought for an extension of his remand in the Bezeq case, after having been questioned all morning.

Haro versus Netanyahu

Case 1000

Haro provided information, including documents, and apparently also recordings, about the gifts and favors that Netanyahu received from businesspeople Arnon Milchan and James Packer.

Case 2000

Haro gave the State Attorney's Office information about the alleged corrupt deal agreed by Mozes and Netanyhau.

The investigators discovered recordings of talks between Netanyahu and Mozes on Haro's telephone.

Case 4000

Haro is expected to provide information about relations between Netanyahu and Elovitch. Elovitch is suspected of arranging favorable coverage of Netanyahu on the Walla! website, which he controlled, and Netanyahu is suspected of doing favors for Bezeq, also under Elovitch's control.

