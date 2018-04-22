Aroma wins Ben Gurion airport cafes tender

The Aroma cafe chain was today awarded the tender to manage and operate two cafes in the arrivals hall at Ben Gurion airport's Terminal 3. Aroma's bid for the Israel Airports Authority tender included a 30% discount on the prices for coffee called for by the tender. Aroma will charge NIS 5.60 for a bottle of mineral water or espresso coffee and NIS 7 for Viennese coffee or a warm croissant. Israel Airports Authority said that it received seven bids including from Arcaffe, Ilan's and Cup O'Joe.

17 million people pass through the arrivals hall each year at Ben Gurion airport.

The Kakao cafe chain's contract with the Israel Airports Authority ends on April 30 and Aroma will begin operating after that.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2018

