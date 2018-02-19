Arrow 3 missile scores space test success

Early this morning, the IDF carried out a successful test of the advanced Arrow 3 interceptor missile. This follows two tests in which the missile was not fired at its intended target because of safety problems.

The test took place at 2:30 am in central Israel, with the participation of the Israel Air Force and representatives of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which is the main contractor on the project.

Moshe Patel, head of the Homa administration at the Ministry of Defense, hailed this morning's test firing as a success, saying, "This success enables us to proceed towards the goals we have set for ourselves in this project, in preparation for a series of interception trials in Alaska, where we will be able to carry out tests that we cannot perform here for safety reasons."

Patel said that the tests in Alaska would be carried out this year. The US Congress and administration have already allocated a special budget.

The Arrow 3 is designed to intercept long-range missiles carrying nuclear warheads in space. It is already operational with the Israel Air Force; today's test was of a future version of it. Boaz Levy, general manager and executive VP of IAI Systems, Missiles & Space Group, said, "The test carried out in the early hours of this morning was extremely complex. In the course of it we launched the interceptor which flew through the atmosphere deep into space. The missile's performance met all expectations. We are happy with the results."

The missile was fired at a simulated target in space. "The missile fully completed its flight path, and had the target been a real one, it would have hit it. In the course of the test the interceptor simulated a full operational scenario," Levy said.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2018

