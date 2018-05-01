Arrow 3 trial in Alaska postponed

A series of trials in Alaska for Israel's Arrow 3 long range missile defense interceptor system has been postponed indefinitely. The trials were due to take place in the near future with the participation of representatives of the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Homa administration at Israel's Ministry of Defense.

Israel's Ministry of Defense said today that the decision was taken after consultations with the US Ministry of Defense with the aim of achieving maximum preparedness before the trial goes ahead.

Israel's Ministry of Defense stressed that there is no connection between the trials in Alaska and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems already in operational use by the Israel Air Force. The Arrow 3 system due to undergo trials in Alaska belongs to a future version of the advanced missile defense interceptor system that will meet the future threats directed at Israel.

As part of the Alaska trials, Israel and the US plan conducting a full interception of incoming missiles using the Arrow 3. Previous Arrow 3 trials in Israel have been restricted by security fear that dangerous shrapnel will fall from the skies - a concern absent in the huge wide open spaces of Alaska.

