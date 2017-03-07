search
As shekel strengthens, overseas parcels come flooding in

7 Mar, 2017 15:04
3.5 million parcels weighing 560 tons landed in Israel in February, up 15% from last year.

The dramatic fall in the shekel-dollar exchange rate is affecting various sectors of the economy, and encouraging Israelis to buy products in dollar prices, including tourism products and products and items sold on international websites.

Israel Postal Company figures show an increase in the quantity of packages landing in Israel in February. The Post Office attributes the increase to the ongoing fall in the shekel-dollar exchange rate and the timing of the Purim holiday, for which costumes are ordered from international websites.

3.5 million parcels weighing an aggregate 560 tons landed in Israel in February. 90-95% of the parcels purchased overseas by Israelis are delivered by the Postal Company, with the resting being delivered by international delivery companies.

The number of parcels delivered was 15% more than in February 2016. The timing of the Purim holiday and overseas orders for costumes also contributed to the recent increase in purchases, with more and more Israelis buying costumes from websites such as AliExpress and eBay. According to Postal Company figures, 55% of the parcels came from China, including tens of thousands of Purim costumes and accessories.

