Ashtrom raises Ashdar offer by 27%

Construction and infrastructure company Ashtrom Properties Ltd. (TASE:ASPR) is improving its offer to purchase for the shares of its Ashdar Building Co. Ltd. (TASE:ASDR) subsidiary. The new offer is 27% higher than the original offer that Ashtrom published in mid-February.

Ashtrom owns 77.2% of Ashdar's shares. If the new offer is fully accepted (the acceptance deadline has been moved from March 4 to March 8), Ashtrom will invest NIS 157 million in buying the shares. On the date on which the original offer to purchase was published, Ashdar's share price climbed 27% to NIS 2.71, higher than the NIS 2.67 share price in that offer to purchase. The share price then continued to climb, reaching NIS 2.95, meaning that Asdhar's shareholders signaled to Ashtrom that if it wanted to complete the acquisition of their shares, it would have to substantially improve its offer.

The report of the new improved offer was published yesterday after the end of trading. Ashdar's share responded by jumping 16% to a price close to the one mentioned in the new offer, reflecting a NIS 683 million market cap. Since the first offer was published less than a month ago, the share price has risen 58%.

Ashdar is Ashtrom's residential development and construction arm. Ashdar's CEO is Arnon Friedman.

