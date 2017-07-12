Aspire Global raises $38.8m on Nasdaq Stockholm

Online gaming company Aspire Global plc commenced trading yesterday on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Headquartered in Malta, it became the first Israeli owned company to be listed on Nasdaq First North.

Aspire Global and its owners raised $38.8 million at a company value of $155 million. The company's main shareholders are Barak Matalon, soccer agent Pini Zahavi and his partner at Charlton Communications sports channel, Jerusalem Post owner Eli Azur.

Aspire Global is a Business to Business (B2B) service provider for the online gaming market and offers its partners a full-service solution for launching and operating online casinos. The company has more than ten years of experience in managing casino networks and developing in-house proprietary technology, and can therefore allow its clients to focus completely on marketing their casino brand and generate traffic to the casino.

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon said, “We have met a fantastic interest from investors, including some established and renowned firms. I believe the strong demand for subscribing to Aspire Global’s shares confirms a high level of confidence in our strategy, the strength of our unique offering and the great potential of our iGaming platform within the market.”

Aspire Global plc has appointed Pareto Securities AB as the Certified Adviser.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017