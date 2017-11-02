Astral building 400-room low-cost Eilat hotel

The cornerstone was laid in Eilat yesterday for the 400-room Astral Lite hotel, the first budget priced hotel to be built in the Red Sea resort for 15 years.

Astral already operates five hotels in Eilat. The new hotel is being built opposite the Astral Palma hotel near the marina and the Ice Mall. The Astral Lite will be a two star hotel suitable for young backpackers and European tourists flying in on low-cost carriers.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "The low-cost hotel of the Astral chain is the first in a long line of new hotels that will be built in Eilat after many years in which hotels have not be built."

Astral Hotels CEO Benny Zerach said, "Just as easyJet has changed the world's aviation map by cutting prices of flights by tens of percentage points, so the Astral Lite Hotel will provide visitors with all the services that they want in the hotel with everybody choosing their own level of service. This is a revolution in the world of tourism and we are proud to be the pioneers bringing this to Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017