At least 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting

At least 58 people are reported dead and 500 wounded in a shooting spree in Las Vegas, which has become the country's deadliest ever mass shooting. According to the reports, a Las Vegas resident opened fire with a sub-machine gun from the Mandalay Bay Hotel in the city on a crowd of people who were going to a performance of country music. The local police have confirmed that the perpetrator was shot dead on the spot.

According to reports in the US, the shooter, named as 64 year-old Stephen Paddock, was staying on the 32nd floor of the hotel, where a large quantity of arms was found. Guests said that they had been told to remain in their rooms. Security has been reinforced at neighboring hotels. Paddock has reportedly killed himself.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it is not aware of any Israelis among the casualties. The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

