search
Front > News

Attorney General approves criminal probe of Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu photo: Reuters
29 Dec, 2016 14:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israel Police National Fraud Unit plans to conduct an investigation in the Prime Minister's residence.

Investigators from the Israel Police National Fraud Unit Lahav 433 are preparing to open an investigation this week against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two matters after obtaining approval from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. The investigators have already arranged the investigation at the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, but the timing will probably be changed.

Lahav 433 investigators investigating Netanyahu's affairs have discovered two matters that they believe require a criminal investigation. The information was relayed to Mandelblit, following which he ordered that Netanyahu be questioned on the two matters.

Channel 10 News today reported that the Attorney General had already decided on a criminal investigation into Netanyahu's affairs, but no official response was given in the matter. It was also reported that Mandelblit plans to publish a document explaining why his consideration of the matter took so long.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 29, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Benjamin Netanyahu photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu photo: Reuters
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016