Attorney General approves criminal probe of Netanyahu

Investigators from the Israel Police National Fraud Unit Lahav 433 are preparing to open an investigation this week against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two matters after obtaining approval from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. The investigators have already arranged the investigation at the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, but the timing will probably be changed.

Lahav 433 investigators investigating Netanyahu's affairs have discovered two matters that they believe require a criminal investigation. The information was relayed to Mandelblit, following which he ordered that Netanyahu be questioned on the two matters.

Channel 10 News today reported that the Attorney General had already decided on a criminal investigation into Netanyahu's affairs, but no official response was given in the matter. It was also reported that Mandelblit plans to publish a document explaining why his consideration of the matter took so long.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 29, 2016

