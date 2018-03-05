Austrian Airlines doubling Tel Aviv-Vienna flights

The open skies reform and the increase in flights on routes to Israel include regular airlines. Austrian Airlines is adding four flights to its schedule on the Tel Aviv-Vienna route this summer and 11 flights to its schedule for 2018-2019.

The additions mean that Austrian Airlines will operate 18 weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-Vienna route starting on March 25, 2018. The number of weekly flights will rise to 21 during the winter, double the number of flights on the route last winter.

Austria's national carrier explained that increasing the frequency of its flights is due not only to the potential of direct flights, but also to connection flights to other destinations, with an emphasis on destinations in the US, like other foreign airlines such as Swiss, a fellow subsidiary in the Lufthansa group.

