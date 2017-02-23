Autodesk invests in Israeli IoT co Jumper

US engineering and entertainment software Autodesk Inc's (Nasdaq: ADSK) Forge Fund has announced an investment in Israeli startup Jumper, which provides a platform that streamlines the process of developing and testing embedded software for Internet of Things (IoT) products. No details about the size of the investment were disclosed but Israeli media reports suggest it was $2 million.

Jumper is helping democratize IoT product development for companies of all sizes. Currently, only the largest companies with big budgets have the ability to simulate and test IoT products in virtual environments. Jumper makes it easy to simulate how embedded software will perform prior to building physical prototypes. Jumper’s software can help manufacturers develop IoT products more efficiently and go-to-market more quickly as a result of reduced R&D time, more rapid product prototype iterations and the ability to test ongoing product updates, including security patches.

Jumper plans to utilize the Autodesk Forge Platform, including its cloud services, APIs and SDKs, so developers can quickly create the data, apps, experiences, and services that power the future of making things.

Jumper cofounder and CEO Jonathan Seroussi said, “I am thrilled to be part of Autodesk’s growing ecosystem and excited for our company’s continued collaboration. This investment will allow us to focus on our mission of enabling companies to create, test and bring to market smart, connected products and systems.”

The investment also reunites Seroussi with Autodesk after his first company was acquired by Autodesk in 2009 to help the company advance development of its new generation of cloud software and services. Following the acquisition, Seroussi held a leadership role building Autodesk’s Tel Aviv presence until his recent departure to focus on entrepreneurial initiatives and to cofound Jumper with CTO Dan Shemesh, a former Intel engineer, and serial entrepreneur Yaniv Nissenboim as VP of Product.

“Israel is a hotbed for innovation, and its startup community is leading breakthroughs in how IoT products are designed, tested and brought to market,” said Autodesk VP cloud product Scott Reese. "Autodesk is committed to supporting early-stage companies that are pushing the envelope for digital manufacturing and IoT, as shown by our prior investment in IoT platform provider Seebo, and now Jumper for a complete and easy to use IoT design process.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017

