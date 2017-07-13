Automated visual software testing co Applitools raises $8m

Applitools, a company that deals in AI-powered automated visual testing and monitoring for mobile, web, and native apps, has raised an $8 million round led by Sierra Ventures, with participation by Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investors Magma Venture Partners, iAngels, and La Maison. With this current round, Applitools’ funding reaches $15 million. Former SVP at Salesforce and Slack CMO/CRO Bill Macaitis is also joining the Applitools advisory board.

Applitools launched its SaaS offering in January 2015, and reports that since then, usage has constantly grown 25% quarter-over-quarter.

Applitools was founded by Gil Sever (CEO) Adam Carmi (CTO) Moshe Milman (COO) in 2012, and has some 30 employees.

“We are very pleased to have Sierra Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners join our existing investors in this new round of funding,” said Sever. “Their support validates our vision, and gives us the capital we need to continue our mission: to bring AI-powered Automated Visual Analysis to application test automation, application monitoring, and collaboration for automation engineers, DevOps, developers, and digital transformation leaders that need to adapt to Continuous Delivery. It’s been an exciting few years since inception, and the new funding will allow us to continue expanding our product offering and grow even faster.”

As part of the financing round, Tim Guleri, managing director of Sierra Ventures, joins the Applitools board.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017