Automotive Robotic teams with Indian co

robot vehicle Photo: Reuters
12 Apr, 2017 17:41
The Israeli company's Amstaf autonomous guarding vehicle will reportedly patrol the India-Pakistan border.

Nazareth-based Automotive Robotic Industry, which is developing the Amstaf autonomous guarding vehicle, has signed a cooperation agreement with an Indian company. The agreement is aimed at putting the vehicle into service with the Indian border guard forces.

The Indian press reports that Automotive Robotic and Mumbai-based military information systems company Cron signed a technological cooperation agreement last month. The Indian company plans to install the laser-based penetration detection systems on the Amstaf. The vehicle will apparently also be equipped with a drone launching device that can operate either automatically or through remote control.

According to the reports, the Indian border force has already ordered 30 Amstafs as a pilot on various sections of the Indo-Pakistani border. The Indian press states that the drone to be developed as part of the cooperation will also be used for civilian security missions, including airport protection in Germany and security for bank facilities in Malaysia. According to the Indian company, the plan is to supply the autonomous vehicle to "30-40 customers." The two companies have invested $1 million in assimilating the technologies in the independent vehicle. Indian sources said that the Amstaf's autonomous technology is likely to be extended to trucks and other heavier vehicles in the future.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

