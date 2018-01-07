Autotalks to unveil vehicle-to-everything solution at CES

Israeli V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication chipset developer Autotalks and global semiconductor company STMicroelectronics will unveil 2G V2X solutions including Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) cases during CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week. In particular, the companies' DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communication) - based Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications technology are designed to save lives and improve mobility on the roads.

Autotalks and STMicroelectronics have developed the world's first mass-market-ready 2nd-generation DSRC-based V2X solution. Featuring ST’s Telemaco3 telematics platform and Autotalks’ CRATON2 chipset, which is the most advanced and secure V2X communication solution in the form of a commercial module, the demonstration at CES will show how the now-commercially-ready technology can be used to avoid collisions, describe road conditions, and indicate distance to important infrastructure, such as EV charging stations. The DSRC-based technology today exceeds all existing US Department of Transportation (USDOT) specifications.

Autotalks CEO Hagai Zyss said, "Using the technology we’re highlighting now, DSRC is ready for mass deployment with the ultimate goal of maximizing safety and mobility for both human-driven and autonomous vehicles. Our demonstration with ST is further evidence of the strong V2X ecosystem Autotalks has established in bringing next-generation automotive-qualified solutions to connected and autonomous vehicles today."

“The cooperation with Autotalks is a strong component in delivering on ST’s Smart Driving mission, which combines all of the elements to make automotive systems safer, greener, and more connected,” said Fabio Marchió, General Manager, Microcontrollers and Infotainment Division, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “ST’s efforts have contributed to assuring the seamless integration of the CRATON2-based V2X module with ST’s advanced technologies for connected cars, including automotive secure processors, GNSS receivers, and sensors.“

Two V2X showcases, one emphasizing the USDOT-compliant, commercially-ready DSRC-based solution and the other, a Virtual Reality experience that allows visitors to “drive” a V2X-equiped vehicle so they can see the technology’s benefits while “driving through” multiple common hazardous road scenarios will be demonstrated.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018