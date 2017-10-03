Avery Dennison invests in Israeli smart glass co Gauzy

US company Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has announced an investment in Israeli company Gauzy, a developer and manufacturer of liquid-crystal-based materials, films, applications and solutions for a variety of end markets including construction, automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, the solar industry and more. Financial details were not disclosed.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials

Gauzy, which is based in Tel Aviv, has successfully commercialized several initial “smart glass” products, including an embedded switchable window film that can alternate from clear and frosted with the touch of a button. The film is currently used in architectural applications and is under evaluation for automotive applications.

Avery Dennison’s Hanita business division, which manufactures specialty films for a number of industrial and commercial applications, has established an agreement with Gauzy to collaborate on the development and marketing of a retrofit version of Gauzy’s switchable window film, which would add to Avery Dennison’s window film product portfolio. Avery Dennison Hanita has identified opportunities in the architecture and retail segments for these solutions. The two companies anticipate further product opportunities will emerge from their collaborative efforts in the automotive industry.

“We are delighted to be working with the innovators at Gauzy on the continuing development and expansion of their exciting switchable film technology,” said Georges Gravanis, president of Avery Dennison’s Label and Graphic Materials business group. “We also look forward to leveraging both our organizations’ expertise to drive innovation in specialty films and develop new applications and sales channels for these versatile materials.”

“This marks an important and outstanding milestone for Gauzy. We look forward to working with Avery Dennison as we advance our R&D capabilities to create innovative new products. As a strategic investor, Avery Dennison will significantly elevate our distribution network with their extensive reach in the retrofit market,” said Eyal Peso, CEO and co-founder of Gauzy.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017