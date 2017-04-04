search
Ayalon - coastal highway link opens

Road 531 Photo: Netivei Yisrael
4 Apr, 2017 12:22
Road 531 across the Sharon region to Road 6 has also been completed.

"This is a transport celebration for the Sharon region," Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz said yesterday when opening two new roads in the area. He said it would relieve traffic congestion, increase safety and reduce pollution as well as improving quality of life and convenience.

Road 20 - the Ayalon highway - now extends northwards and merges with Road 2 the coastal highway at the Shefayim Interchange north of Herzliya. Northbound traffic can travel through Tel Aviv directly to the coastal highway. However, southbound traffic will have to wait a few more months until the southern section of the Ayalon highway between the East Kfar Shmariyahu Interchange and the Seven Stars Interchange in Herzliya is completed.

At the same time, Katz opened the westbound section of Road 531 between the Ra'anana South Interchange and the East Kfar Shmariyahu Interchange and onto the Malal Interchange in Hod Hasharon. This marks the completion of the east-west 531 lateral highway crossing the entire Sharon region and enabling motorists to drive from the Ayalon to Road 4 and Road 6 (the Cross-Israel Highway) via Herzliya, Ra'anana, Hod Hasharon and Kfar Saba to the Horesh Interchange on Road 6.

The NIS 12 billion Road 531 project also includes construction of railway lines and railway stations at the Ra'anana Interchange and in western Ra'anana at the interchange connecting Road 531 with Jerusalem Street. The R'anana South station will open next month.

Road 531 includes 12 interchanges and 36 bridges and tunnels.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

