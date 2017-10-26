Azorim sells 4 Bat Yam seafront homes for NIS 27m

Azorim Investment, Development and Construction Ltd. (TASE: AZRM) yesterday announced that it had sold four penthouses in the Azorim Hof Bat Yam project located near the Bat Yam beachfront promenade to an Israeli businessman.

The penthouses are on the 33rd and 34th floors of the 36-storey tower. Construction of the project was recently completed, and the company is now selling the last apartments in it. The prices of the penthouses facing the sea vary from NIS 6.5 million to NIS 7.3 million.

Azorim also announced that it had signed a combination deal to buy a three-dunam (0.75-acre) lot near the Bat Yam beach. The deal includes construction rights for 14,000 square meters and 96 apartments. The company intends to ask for approval of additional apartments under the Sheves amendment.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 26, 2017

