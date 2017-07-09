Azrieli Sarona tower officially becomes Israel's tallest building

With the receipt of an occupancy permit and with tenants beginning to move into the Azrieli Sarona tower, the new Tel Aviv office high rise is now officially Israel's tallest building. The 238.5 meter high building just south of the Azrieli Towers on Menachem Begin Road is 3.5 meters higher than Israel's previous tallest building - Ramat Gan's Aviv Tower, near the Diamond Exchange.

The building cost Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) NIS 1.6 billion to construct and includes 61 floors of offices above three commercial floors and seven floors of underground parking with room for 1,250 vehicles. The project took six years to build.

Each floor will have 2,400 square meters of offices with tenants, mainly high tech companies, paying NIS 105-140 per square meter. Amazon will be the largest tenant with 11 floors while Facebook is reportedly in talks to move its Israel headquarters into the tower from its current overcrowded offices in Rothschild Boulevard. Other tenants include ironSource, Teddy Sagi's Playtech and Waves.

The Azrieli Sarona tower has 33 elevators that move at 9 meters per second. The building is covered by 58,000 square meters of glass.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017