Azrieli launches online shopping

Azrieli mall
27 Feb, 2017 15:12
The Israeli shopping mall operator is offering free delivery to attract customers to its new online shopping site.

Almost a year after Israeli shopping mall operator Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) acquired the ecommerce activity of buy2 for NIS 62 million, the azrieli.com website is going on the air today and replacing the buy2 website.

Founded by Aviv Refuah, buy2 was one of Israel's most advanced ecommerce platforms. Azrieli's entry into online sales matches the accelerating trend towards online shopping. In order to attract customers to the new site, free deliveries are being offered, thereby solving one of the major barriers for online consumers. The website is also offering payments in installments at no interest.

The variety of products on the new Azrieli website covers many different categories: personal care products, electrical appliances, home utensils, and toys from known players and brands, such as Samsung, LG, Keter, Tefal, Arcosteel, Clinique, L'Oreal, and Fisher Price. The website also has a tourism segment for flights and vacations. At this stage, the fashion segment is conspicuous by its absence, but is slated for inclusion in the website as part of an expanded version with a fashion section that will include stores and chains located in the Azrieli shopping malls.

Another service to go on the air connects online to offline. It will enable those making purchases on the website to collect their purchases at Azrieli malls, and to return and replace products at the relevant stores.

Ecommerce competition will heat up as the summer approaches, when the BIG+ website from the BIG group of shopping malls announced by the group last May goes on the air. This website will be an online platform for all the brands operating in the group's shopping malls and centers.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

