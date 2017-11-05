BIRD Energy approves five US-Israel clean energy projects

The US Department of Energy and Israel’s Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources, along with the Israel Innovation Authority, have announced the allocation of $4.8 million for five newly selected clean energy projects as part of the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program.

BIRD Energy began in 2009 as a result of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 in the US. Since then, BIRD Energy has funded 37 projects, with a total investment of about $30 million, including the five selected projects announced today, which will leverage cost-share for a total project value of $10.5 million. Each project is conducted by a US and Israeli partner. Selected projects address energy challenges and opportunities of interest to both countries, while focusing on commercializing clean energy technologies that improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and support innovative companies.

The five approved projects are:

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel) and Power Authority of the State of New York (White Plains, New York), will develop a high temperature storage based CHP system.

CelDezyner Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel) and AdvanceBio LLC. (Milford, Ohio), will develop a process for production of ethanol from lignocellulosic feedstocks.

QDM Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel) and ALD NanoSolutions Inc. (Broomfield, Colorado), will develop 3rd generation HTS cables.

SoftWheel Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Detroit Bikes (Detroit, Michigan), will develop an energy- efficient, low-maintenance, high-performance bicycle.

TerraGenic Ltd. (Kadima, Israel) and Triton Systems, Inc. (Chelmsford, Massachusetts), will develop a safe hydrogen transport and storage system.

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said, “The BIRD Foundation has served as a matchmaker to develop partnerships between US and Israeli researchers at the forefront of technology across the industrial spectrum. This kind of collaboration will be mutually beneficial and allow both countries to achieve their economic and energy security goals.”

Israel’s Ministery of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz said, “Together with the BIRD Foundation we can encourage joint R&D efforts that will contribute significantly to the bright and safe future of our world. We would like even to accelerate and to enhance it, and to expand it in the years to come.” BIRD Foundation executive director Dr. Eitan Yudilevich said, “BIRD Energy actively engages in fostering partnerships between Israeli and American companies, focusing on energy efficiency. By providing financial support to both partners, the development and commercialization of such technologies are accelerated, bringing economic value to both countries.”

Projects that qualify for BIRD Energy funding must include one US and one Israeli company, or a company from one of the countries paired with a university or research institution from the other. Qualified projects must contribute at least 50% to project costs and commit to repayments if the project leads to commercial success. BIRD has approved close to 950 projects over its 40-year history.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 5, 2017

