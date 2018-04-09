BMC Israel laying off 20 in Galilee

BMC Israel is laying off more than 20 employees at its Tel Hai offices in the Upper Galilee sources inform "Globes." US tech company BMC Software has 230 employees in the Galilee. BMC declined to comment. The layoffs are reportedly all in one department.

Global IT solutions company BMC Software has 6,000 employees in 30 countries. Founded in 1980, BMC has been operating in the Upper Galilee since 1999. BMC Israel's headquarters is in Tel Aviv where there are 50 employees. The Tel Hai office began as a software testing facility and expanded over the years into software development.

The company has always been proud of providing quality jobs to Israelis in the country's most northerly region and its ability to motivate students learning computer science at the nearby Tel Hai College.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2018

