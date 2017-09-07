BT Group selects NICE Systems contact center solutions

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) has announced that UK-based communications company BT Group has selected its solutions to transform its contact center operations. Replacing its previous recording and workforce management solutions, BT is implementing NICE WFM, NICE Engage, and Nexidia Analytics across the Group over the next three years.

BT Group PLC has operations in around 180 countries. It supplies telecom services to corporate and government customers worldwide. The company also provides telephony, broadband and subscription television services to around 10 million UK customers.

Seeking to transform its contact center operations, BT decided to upgrade and centralize its platforms for improved customer experience, optimized total cost of ownership, and ensured regulatory compliance. To this end, BT undertook an extensive selection process that resulted in standardizing on NICE for multi-channel recording, speech and text analytics and workforce management (WFM).

According to NICE, BT chose its solutions for its contact center revitalization because of NICE’s excellent service management and quantifiable metrics, which indicated improved business outcomes.

In addition, NICE WFM demonstrated the capacity to manage and forecast the activities of thousands of BT contact center agents, including the optimization of a multi-skilled workforce. The solution also improves employee engagement and generates a significant reduction in annual administrative costs.

Libby Barr, Managing Director of Consumer Customer Care, BT Group said, “After extensive research we concluded that the NICE WFM, Engage and Analytics platforms were the best in the market, with a proven track record of helping organizations such as ourselves deliver better outcomes for our customers whilst also allowing for simplified support processes. We look forward to partnering with NICE as we embed their use into our contact centers.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 7, 2017

