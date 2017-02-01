Bank of Israel makes massive dollar buy

The Bank of Israel intervened in foreign exchange trading this afternoon, buying foreign currency in unusually large amounts. Currency traders estimated the purchases at at least $400 million. The central bank's intervention in presumably the reason that the shekel-dollar exchange rate stabilized at around NIS 3.77/$.

The purchases took place close to the time when the representative shekel-dollar rate was set at NIS 3.768/$. The representative shekel-euro rate was set at NIS 4.067/€, and the representative shekel-sterling rate was set at NIS 4.762/£.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017